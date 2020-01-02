Cat, Dog Saved in New Years Day Fort Collins Fire

Two furry residents were saved by the Poudre Fire Department when a Fort Collins home went up in flames on New Year's Day.

On New Year's Day, the Poudre Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 800 block Breakwater Drive in Fort Collins. They arrived to find the fire had mostly affected the attic and the back exterior of the home.

No human residents were home at the time of the fire. However, a cat and a dog were saved by the Poudre Fire Department.