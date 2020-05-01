Catholic Church in Wyoming Opening in Phases

Bishop Steven Biegler of the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne recently released a statement regarding the reopening of churches in the state.

Beginning May 1, the Sacrament of Reconciliation will be celebrated by appointment at six feet of distance and with participants wearing masks.

Anointing of the Sick will be celebrated for serious illness or pending surgery.

The diocese is making tentative plans to resume public Masses, Baptisms, Matrimony, and funerals for a maximum of ten people on May 15. Beginning on June 1, the diocese will expand participation based on the size of the church, while observing six feet of distance between individuals or households.

These plans are subject to change.

Re-opening the churches for public Masses will happen in phases, with health guidelines to follow for the protection of the common good and to minimize the continued spread of COVID-19. The obligatory guidelines include limited attendance, physical distancing, and wearing masks.

Because there still is a health risk for those who attend any public gathering, the general dispensation from the Sunday obligation will remain in effect.