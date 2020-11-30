Cause of Fire at Hotel in East Cheyenne Under Investigation

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a hotel in east Cheyenne Sunday evening.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to a structure fire in the 3800 block of E. Lincolnway at 7 p.m.

"When firefighters arrived on scene three minutes later, they found a structure fire in the attic area of one room with possible extension to the adjacent room," CFR said in a press release.

Crews worked quickly to make sure the flames didn’t spread, and had the blaze under control by 7:30 p.m.

CFR says the fire damaged four rooms, but no one was injured.