CDC Added 6 New Symptoms for COVID-19

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention have added an additional six symptoms of COVID-19 to their list. Previously, the symptoms only included shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever, and cough.

Unsplash

New symptoms currently include the following:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Headache

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

These symptoms could appear 2-14 days after exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: CDC