CDC Added 6 New Symptoms for COVID-19
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention have added an additional six symptoms of COVID-19 to their list. Previously, the symptoms only included shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever, and cough.
New symptoms currently include the following:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
These symptoms could appear 2-14 days after exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Source: CDC