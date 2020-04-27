CDC Added 6 New Symptoms for COVID-19

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention have added an additional six symptoms of COVID-19 to their list. Previously, the symptoms only included shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever, and cough.

New symptoms currently include the following:

  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of taste or smell

These symptoms could appear 2-14 days after exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Source: CDC

 

