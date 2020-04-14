CDC Arrives in Wyoming to Aid with COVID-19 Response

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer and epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, said she invited the CDC team to supplement the work her staff is doing to help slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Wyoming. A “Community Protection Initiative” team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has arrived in the state for a temporary mission.

Harrist has stated, “The CDC indicated an interest in directing some of their staff toward protecting areas with relatively low levels of COVID-19 infections. The idea is to help maintain lower levels of illness in locations that haven’t yet been overcome as in other areas of the country.”

Approximately five CDC team members will support WDH through added efforts involving:

Data systems and data analysis

Prevention, infection control and containment of infections in long-term care facilities and psychiatric facilities

Community mitigation and infection prevention and control among tribal communities

Case identification and contact tracing

Harrist has noted that personal actions such as following current public health orders meant to encourage people to stay home as much as possible remain critical.

