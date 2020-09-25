CDC Recommends Avoiding Trick-or-Treating, Haunted Houses

The federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to avoid such traditional Halloween events as trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and crowded indoor costume parties this year due to the threat of COVID-19.

The agency, on its website, recommends the following activities as being safer alternatives:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

The CDC includes trick-or-treating as among a list of higher-risk Halloween activities. That list of risky Halloween events includes:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19