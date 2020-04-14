Celebrate Wyoming’s Senior Class of 2020

During this historic time, we want to help our communities recognize all of the students who aren’t getting to experience their senior year to the fullest!

We would like you to help us create a virtual yearbook for the class of 2020 and their friends and families to share.

To make sure you, or your senior, is in the virtual yearbook all you need to do is take a picture of your senior and submit it on our app, along with their name, hometown or school, and a quick message of congrats (if you’d like).

Then keep an eye on our site for the Wyoming Class of 2020’s virtual yearbook!

