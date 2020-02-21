9-year-old Quaden Bayles was being severely bullied at school when his mother, Yarraka Bayles, posted a video on her social media accounts of her son crying from the torment he faced.

After watching the video, comedian Brad Williams created a fundraiser to send Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. “I don’t know how you can watch that video and not just burst into tears and feel horrible for him," Williams told The Courier Mail.

“You just want to hug him. I’m a dwarf as well," he explained. Quaden has the most common form of dwarfism, achondroplasia. "I, like a lot of people, have been bullied. I know that feeling and I couldn’t sit and do nothing. But I’m a world away," he explained, referring to Quaden's home in Australia.

At the time of this article's publication, the GoFundMe has now raised over $274,000. Williams said that after he has enough money to send the family on the trip and to give them accommodations and some spending cash, he will be donating the rest of the money to organizations that aim to end bullying.

Celebrities began sharing their support of Quaden and showering him with love and acceptance. The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan sent a video of support for him. Shortly after, Hugh Jackman recorded a touching video for the young boy and captioned it, "you've got a friend in me."

Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler voiced her frustrations with bullying and invited him to come see the team cheer at Navarro.

See all of the messages of support, below.