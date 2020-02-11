Top 10 Censored Country Songs

Country stars have long been known to speak their minds through their lyrics, but usually not using four letter words. While it's common in other genres to have two different versions of a song -- one clean and one explicit -- it's really pretty rare in country music.

But we've found a few country stars over the years who've dared to swear ... and then had to go back into the studio to make a family-friendly version of the same song for country radio airplay. The alternative? Just accept the fact that radio might throw a big fat bleep in the middle of their song.

Below, The Boot counts down our picks for the top 10 censored songs in country music.