Central High School Locked Down Over Obscene Graffiti

Central High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after "vandalism containing obscene words" was reported to a school administrator, a spokeswoman for Laramie County School District 1 said.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the department was notified of the situation around 1:15 p.m.

"It was just a bunch of cuss words and stuff ... basically some graffiti on the bathroom walls," said Inman. "The school just wanted to notify us so we could look into it, but there was no sort of credible threat associated with it."

Inman says the lockdown was lifted at 1:41 p.m.

