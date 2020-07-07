Central Wyoming College Reveals Fall Reopening Plans

Central Wyoming College is starting out the upcoming fall semester by transitioning back to in-person instruction for each of its four campuses throughout the state.

The in-person classes are scheduled to begin on August 24th on the four campuses in Jackson, Lander, Dubois, and Riverton.

Officials have said the new plan for reopening is similar to that of University of Wyoming as the in-person instruction will go until the week between the end of Thanksgiving break and the end of the fall term on December 4th. At that time, remote learning will take place for all courses.

With the upcoming fall semester holding in-person classes, social distancing guidelines and enhanced cleaning protocols are being implemented and the college could possibly be subject to 'rolling closures', should virus activity on any of the campuses increase.

Throughout the campuses, signs will be placed encouraging students to stay home if they're experiencing Covid-19 symptoms while students will also be asked to practice social distancing and will be urged to wear masks in common areas around the campuses. Should any CWC facility need to be used by students or employees, a personal health screening will be required. And seating and equipment has been moved on campus, including within classrooms, so that at least six feet is maintained in between individuals.

Indoor gatherings will not allow for more than 50 people and no self-service food options will be available at any of the campus facilities.