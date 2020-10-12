Central’s Andrew Johnson Commits to UW for Football

Cheyenne Central football player Andrew Johnson is an early commit for the Wyoming Cowboy football program. Johnson was a 4A all-state selection as a receiver and in the defensive secondary. This season at the receiver spot, he caught 11 balls for 147 yards vs.Cheyenne East and 8 balls for 145 yards vs. Natrona. Johnson has over 100 tackles in his career on defense with the Indians and the secondary at the college level may be his new home.

At 6-1, Johnson is a solid all-around athlete competing in wrestling and indoor track. He was an all-state pick in baseball for Cheyenne Post 6.

Darrel Johnson

Townsquare Media

