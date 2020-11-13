Central’s Eliza-Grace Smith Inks with UW for Soccer

University of Wyoming

Cheyenne Central soccer player Eliza-Grace Smith will be taking her skills down 1-80 to Laramie to play for the Wyoming Cowgirl program. She has been a four-year varsity player for the Indian program and was named all-state in her sophomore season. The 5-4 midfielder also played club soccer for the High Plains Select team, the Arsenal Academy squad, and the 307 State team. She also competed in cross country and indoor track at Central.

University of Wyoming
