Central’s Shelby Murrell Inks With Hutchinson C.C. for Volleyball

Cheyenne Central volleyball player Shelby Murrell has signed in with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas for volleyball. The 6-0 middle and outside hitter showed some versatility on the court which helped Central qualify for the 4A state tournament as a #4 seed.

Murrell earned all-state status in 2019 and will join a Hutchinson program that plays in a very competitive juco league. The school just had a coaching change as Delice Downing will take over for the retiring Patrick Hall who led the Dragons to 5 national tournament appearances in 8 years.

In addition to volleyball, Murrell has been heavily involved in FFA