In the rodeo world, Lisa and Louie are as universally loved as bread & butter. The barrel racing pair extraordinaire did what was necessary Sunday advancing to semi-finals competition at Cheyenne Frontier Days next weekend. Her home in South Dakota and every other rodeo state roots with gusto for Lisa Lockhart and 'The Daddy' is ever so better knowing she's coming back. She had a time of 17.87 and won close to $2000.