CFD Malt Liquor Bill Wins Final Legislative Approval

A bill that would give the state jurisdiction over the malt liquor license for Cheyenne Frontier Days is headed to Governor Mark Gordon.

Senate File 134 passed a concurrence vote in the Wyoming Senate on Thursday by a margin of 18-8 with two excused. The bill originally named the license for Cheyenne Frontier Days specifically as being removed from the city of Cheyenne's control and given to the state.

But after constitutional questions were raised about a rule being passed specifically for one event, it was amended in the Senate to apply to all rodeos. It was further amended in the Wyoming House to say all rodeos held at venues seating at least 7,500 people.

That was the version that senators agreed to go along with on Thursday.

The legislation grew out of complaints about the city using the malt liquor license as leverage to get CFD to pony up the money to help pay for the increased police presence at Frontier Park during the annual western celebration.