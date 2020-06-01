CFD Royalty to Continue Roles for 125th Daddy of ’em All

The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee announced Monday morning that Miss Frontier, Bailey Bishop, and her Lady-in-Waiting, Savannah Messenger, will continue their roles into 2021 for the 125th celebration.

CFD announced on Wednesday, May 27, that public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the cancellation of this year's event.

"While I am saddened that we will not be having Cheyenne Frontier Days this year, I understand the importance of keeping our community safe and healthy," said Bishop.

"I am honored the General Committee is allowing me the opportunity, and think highly enough of me to continue through next year as Miss Frontier 2021 for the 125th celebration," she added.

"I’m confident in the opportunity to represent the Daddy of ‘em All for an additional year with my Miss Frontier and best friend, Bailey Bishop, by my side once again,” said Messenger.

“I had the best year building up to the 124th celebration, and I look forward to another successful year getting ready for the unforgettable 125th, Messenger added. "The community of Cheyenne is like no other -- strong and courageous. We all ride for the brand because that’s the cowboy way. I’m excited to keep doing what we love.”

This is the first time CFD has been cancelled in the 124-year history of the event billed as the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration."

