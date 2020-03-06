Most of the nation will spring forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time this Sunday, and Cheyenne Fire Rescue is encouraging people to test their smoke alarms.

Chief Greg Hoggatt says roughly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms.

"When smoke alarms fail to operate, it's usually because batteries were missing, disconnected or dead," said Hoggatt.

The department provides the following guidelines for smoke alarms:

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or older

Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button

Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested

Make sure everyone in the residence knows and reacts to the sound of the smoke alarm

Having a meeting place and a plan once the alarm sounds is important

Smoke alarms with nonreplaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, a warning the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm immediately

For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, a chirping alarm needs to be tested and checked, it could simply indicate a failing battery

