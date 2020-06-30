Turtle Power! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise is about to reboot for a new generation. According to Deadline, Nickelodeon is planning to relaunch the franchise with Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver producing.

In its latest incarnation, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be CGI animated. Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) will write the screenplay, while Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Connected) is on board to direct. No details concerning the plot of the proposed film have been revealed.

Over the years, both live action and CGI animated editions have hit the big screen. 2007 gave us TMNT, an all-CGI film, while the initial trilogy of movies were all live action. Nickelodeon also had a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CGI-series that ran between 2012 and 2017.

The last two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films fared well around the world, with 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles raking in $493 million worldwide, while 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Box made $245.6 million worldwide. In all, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has yielded six movies, taking in over $1.15 billion worldwide.