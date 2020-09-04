‘Black Panther’ Producer Shares Chadwick Boseman’s Moving Final Texts

It’s been a week since Chadwick Boseman passed away after a yearslong battle with colon cancer. Boseman was first diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, meaning he spent almost his entire tenure as Black Panther secretly dealing with chemotherapy and surgeries. Astonishingly, no one — not even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige or Black Panther director Ryan Coogler — was aware of Boseman’s illness until near the very end of his life.

That’s caused many of Boseman’s colleagues and friends to reflect on their final interactions with him. Black Panther executive producer Nate Moore, for example, shared his final text message exchange with Boseman with People Magazine, and revealed that the last time they spoke, Boseman was still working to help others who were suffering.

Moore explained that in their last text conversation, Boseman was working with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to ensure he made a child’s wish come true:

It was during lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office. But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally.

The world can be a very painful place, and 2020 has been a difficult year for so many people, in so many ways. But reading stories like these about Boseman — and there are many of them out there — remind you that goodness still exists. Chadwick Boseman really was a hero, right up until the end.