Chancey, Tris and Ned Performing “Wyoming Proud” Facebook Concert

Musicians are finding unique ways to connect with fans and perform during this strange CLOVID -19 pandemic.

At the same time, local businesses are doing all they can to bring joy to their communities.

It's out of this desire to remind us that we are all #inthistogether that "Wyoming Proud" a LIVE Facebook concert was formed.

AT 6 pm MST KGWN TV will be airing an exclusive Facebook concert with Wyoming's own Ned LeDoux, Chancey Williams, and Tris Munsick.



I can't think of a better way to kick off the weekend than enjoying some fabulous Country Music from the comfort of your home.

My favorite part about this kind of concert is my kids can enjoy it right along with us.

A big thank you to all the businesses who are showing their support for these local artists and for helping put a smile on the faces of Country Music fans across the state.

Roll up the rug, grab some drinks, and get ready for some fun tonight.