Change your Clocks This Weekend – It’s Still a Thing I Guess

Hey everyone, don't forget to spring forward this weekend. Yep Daylight Saving Time begins. Woo Hoo, right? We gotta save that daylight, I guess. So, remember to change your clocks before bed Saturday night. Move them an hour forward.

Or don't. I mean if this was 1995, yes, changing the clock would be a bigger deal. But in 2020 most of the clocks I use will change automatically. My phone, the various computers that I look at all-day, the TVs, I'm even pretty sure my car will change automatically.

So maybe instead of calling it Daylight Saving Time, we should rename it "Why is the Clock on the Microwave Different than my Phone? Day." And don't forget to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Whenever we change the clocks I think about this great bit that the master stand-up comic Paul F. Tompkins did. It's about how weird it is that people get all messed up by that hour difference. It's on his album Impersonal.

