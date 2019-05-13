Changes Coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days Park-n-Ride in 2020

Cheyenne Frontier Days announced Monday that it won't be making changes to its Park-n-Ride service this year.

CFD CEO Tom Hirsig says a new plot of land on Southwest Drive is intended to be used as the Park-n-Ride location in future years, but the move won’t take place until 2020.

"Our Park-n-Ride will remain in the same location for 2019," said Hirsig. "The extra time will allow us to further develop the Park-n-Ride infrastructure in the new location."​

The current Park-n-Ride is located at Interstate 25 and Happy Jack Road. Cost is $10 per carload and includes gate admission.

