Changes Made To The Running Of The Santas .5K

Well if you were excited to bust out your Santa Suit/Grinch Suit/ Reindeer Suit(you get the idea) then you'll be very excited to learn about one of the cool holiday events the Downtown Development Authority created has made some changes that you'll love! When The Running Of The Santas .5K was originally announced, the entry was going to be $25. Which, it's for the DDA and they deserve all the funds they can raise. But now, you can get your walk, jog, or run on for free!

Cheyenne, we have NEWS. Remember that one time we created a Running of the Santas .5K fun set for Saturday, December 5th beginning at 3:00 pm and registration was $25 a person? While we are all about a good event, last week we decided to tweak this particular event a bit. 2020 has been a heck of a year, and we feel like it's about time we have something to look forward to. That being said, we're changing the event to be FREE for all participants that really get into the holiday spirit and dress up in their best Santa suit, ugly sweater, or reindeer antlers.

I can't say enough of everyone at the Downtown Development Authority, they do so much for the community and they're working very hard to make sure that we're getting through 2020 the best that we can.

I'm pretty sure this is going to be a Holiday Season for the record books!

