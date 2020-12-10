Check Out This Cute Little Cowboy Training For The Rodeo

This is the single cutest thing I've seen all year.

Haley Ridge posted the most awesome video of her son, Bronx, riding his "bucking bronco" while watching the National Finals Rodeo 2020 on television to her Facebook page. His excitement of watching the event is only overshadowed by his spot on performance. Add in his perfect cowboy attire and the kiddo is surely a rodeo prodigy in the making.

The super cute, 30-second video has already been shared over 35,000 times and that's just on Facebook. Bronx's performance earned him a television spot on The Cowboy Channel on December 6th, 2020, as part of their #ShowUsYourNFR campaign.

If ever there was child that deserves to go viral, it's little Bronx. Congratulations are definitely in order. We can't wait to see what you do next! #CowboyOn