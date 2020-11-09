Check Out This Guy Parachuting Off A Mountain Cliff

I consider myself to be quite the daredevil, but this looks a little too dangerous for me.

A man jumped off a cliff while wearing one of those cool flying wingsuits, before executing a nifty backflip and opening his parachute. The video was shared to Twitter by CCTV_IDIOTS.

We've all seen these type of videos before, but what makes this one particular one stand out is how this gentleman uses a drone to capture the footage. I have seen advertisements for drones that follow your moments by some form of wrist wear that keeps it synced with you. That must be what he used, because he very easily had the drone fly right into his hands after his landing.