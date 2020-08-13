Check Out This Hilarious ‘How To Ignore The Pandemic’ Video

Social media icon and YouTuber, Brittlestar, has a comical video poking some fun at those that choose to ignore the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-labeled as "The Internet's Favorite Dad (unproven)", the Canadian funny man takes aim at all things related to the pandemic in this hilarious 2-minute video.

Brittlestar posted the video to his Twitter account and his official YouTube channel yesterday (August 12th, 2020). In less than 24 hours, it's already been viewed almost 500,000 times on Twitter alone and been retweeted (shared) over 1500 times, a few of those by some pretty famous people including actors, famous doctors and other social media icons.

Last month, he also posted an equally funny video about reasons to not wear a mask.

While we're sure his videos have ruffled quite a few feathers, no matter which side your on, you've still got admit, the man is funny.