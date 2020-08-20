Check Out This Nostalgic 1990s Bureau of Land Management Rap Music Video

This may easily be the best thing you see all year.

Hip-Hop has long been more than just a genre of music, it is a lifestyle. The word "rap" is generally considered the music form itself. In the 1990s, the public had come to the conclusion that rap wasn't just some passing fad and it made it's way into everything from cartoons, to commercials (to literally sell anything), to fashion and even television series and movies.

That could explain why the BLM had a full fledged rap music video. First and foremost, when I say BLM, I do NOT mean the Black Lives Matter movement. This long predates them. I'm talking about the Bureau of Land Management.

The song/video of course has the style of the majority of late 80s and early 90s Hip-Hop. You have the high-top fade haircuts, the bright and flashy patterned dress shirts, synchronized dance moves and simplistic, yet informative, story-telling type rhyme schemes and a female driven, sing song chorus. Throughout the music video, there are clips of the types of work the BLM does and the land it protects. It's actually a really good history lesson. It appears to also include footage of much of the Rocky Mountain area (Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, etc.).

As dated as the music sounds to the ears now, as a teen that grew up in the 90s era of rap music, I definitely appreciate what this video represents. That era is known as the Golden Age of Hip-Hop, which boasted a rise in conscious messages, from artists like Public Enemy, Queen Latifah and KRS-One along with his entire Boogie Down Productions crew.

Another plus to this video is the four musicians (rappers, dancers and singers), featured in the song, were all volunteers. That alone makes this video worth a second viewing.