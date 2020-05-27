Story Behind the Song: Chely Wright, ‘Damn Liar’

Chely Wright's song "Damn Liar" was one of the most talked-about tunes off of her 2010 album Lifted Off the Ground, which was released in conjunction with her book, Like Me: Confessions of a Heartland Singer. When Chely wrote the song, she was convinced that it was about an ex-girlfriend who broke her heart; however, she tells The Boot, she now realizes that she is the true subject of "Damn Liar."

Below, Wright shares the story behind "Damn Liar" in her own words.

I saw Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls. I'm a fan of hers, and she's a fan of mine. We were talking and she said, "Who did you write "Damn Liar" about?"

I had originally thought I wrote it about [my ex-partner]. What I had done is projected my fears and negativity about myself, and my disappointments, onto her. I had written the song about me.

Emily just smiled and said, "I do that all the time. Those are the ways those songs have evolved for me."

I know the day I wrote that song. I know the day I wrote each of those songs [on Lifted Off the Ground], because I wrote them all in my journal. I was journaling like a mad man: I'd write a page of my thoughts, and then I'd write a song. I had the foresight to date the song pages. I wrote "Damn Liar" [on] March 15.

I had a headache the day I wrote it. I got the the idea for that song talking to my best friend, Chuck. He counseled me day after day after day [before I came out as a lesbian]. When we were talking, I called [my ex-lover] a "damn liar." He said, "Go do what you do. Go write. Write a song called "Damn Liar.""

When I was writing "Damn Liar," I changed the tuning on my guitar; standard tuning wasn't suiting me. I like the droning sound that billows and billows throughout. A lot of people drop to low D, and I had raised D to E. When real guitar players see me do that, they cringe because [the string may] snap.

That came first, and then, I promise you, the words came right out of my head. I knew it would essentially come right out.

That night, I made a little tape recording of that song in my home studio. Then I had to get out of the house. I went to see some live music in Nashville. Before I left, I emailed the song to a few people, close confidants. By the time I came back, everyone I had sent it to emailed me: "Call me! Call me! Call me!"

This story was originally written by Nancy Dunham, and revised by Angela Stefano.

50 Country Albums Everyone Must Hear Before They Die

The Boot Source: Story Behind the Song: Chely Wright, ‘Damn Liar’
Filed Under: chely wright, Editor's Picks
Categories: Music
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top