Cheyenne 150th Celebration Kicks Off July 4 At Romero Park

The celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of Cheyenne will kick off on Tuesday, July 4th at the David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park, according to a release from the City of Cheyenne.

The festivities will include music from the Cheyenne Civic Concert Band, kids games, free ice cream, a hula hoop demonstration, two-inning slow pitch and walk softball games, and a performance by the All-City Children's Chorus.

At Noon Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, City Council President Dicky Shanor, and former Mayor Bill Nation, who is also the Cheyenne 150 Honorary Chairman, will make comments regarding Cheyenne's celebration.

Residents will also be able to purchase a Cheyenne sesquicentennial coin with cash or a credit card. The coins cost $25, and those paying with cash are being asked to bring $25 exactly. The commemorative coin is shown below.

Celebrate Cheyenne 150 is presented by Black Hills Energy. Tyrell Auto Centers in Cheyenne is the sponsor of the kickoff in the park.