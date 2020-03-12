Cheyenne Airport Outlines Coronavirus Prevention Measures
Officials at Cheyenne Regional Airport say they are taking a number of precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a post on the airport's Facebook page, the measures include the following:
''Increasing our use of disinfectant, with more frequent cleanings in “high touch” areas such as handrails, buttons, restroom doors with an emphasis arrival and departure areas.
Working with our cleaning supply vendors to ensure the products we use are effective against Coronavirus and confirmed that our nightly restroom deep-clean contractor is using a product that will help combat COVID-19.
Encouraging employees and tenant employees to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
Coordinating with our airline and tenant partners and employees to closely monitor any change in the status of our region’s health.
Also,
Cheyenne Regional Airport along with the CDC, Customs and Border Protection Agency, and other airport partners, have a communicable disease response plans in place that are reviewed, practiced, and updated throughout the year.
Additionally, we are reminding our travelers to:
Wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
Avoid contact with people who are sick and stay home when sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid non-essential travel to China, South Korea, Italy and other hard-hit areas.
Check-in with your airline if you have questions about your travel itinerary.''