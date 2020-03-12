Cheyenne Airport Outlines Coronavirus Prevention Measures

Officials at Cheyenne Regional Airport say they are taking a number of precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a post on the airport's Facebook page, the measures include the following:

''Increasing our use of disinfectant, with more frequent cleanings in “high touch” areas such as handrails, buttons, restroom doors with an emphasis arrival and departure areas.

Working with our cleaning supply vendors to ensure the products we use are effective against Coronavirus and confirmed that our nightly restroom deep-clean contractor is using a product that will help combat COVID-19.