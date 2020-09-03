Cheyenne Animal Control Reminds Residents Of Leash Law

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Cheyenne Animal Control is reminding residents that dogs inside city limits must be on leashes.

The agency also says it will be cracking down on violators this month. Animal Control posted the following announcement on the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Facebook page:

The Animal Control Department would like to kindly remind the public that dogs must remain on leashes at all times in the City limits. As fun as it is to throw the ball for your dog at the park, City ordinance 6.08.030 requires all dogs to be on a leash at all times. Animal Control will be strictly enforcing this for the month of September and citations will be issued to offenders. A great alternative is to take your dog up off of the Horse Creek exit to run out on the wide-open state land. This is accessible to the public and you can park on either side of I-25.