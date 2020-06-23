The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CEO Sue Castaneda, the shelter will be closed for adoptions and owner surrenders until at least July 5.

"Those employees who must come to the shelter each day will be required to have their temperatures taken upon arrival and to wear masks when in proximity to any other employee as well as to frequently sanitize their hands and sterilize their workspace," Castaneda said in a release.

Castaneda says they're looking for people to foster pets in the meantime, and anyone interested should email Bri Mathewson at bmathewson@caswy.org.

She says animal control officers will also do everything they can to return stray pets to their owners.

Castaneda says the closure will not affect Critter Camp because the class is taught by a privately contracted instructor and the employee who tested positive had no interaction with campers or the animals.

