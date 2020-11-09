Cheyenne Animal Shelter Offers Pet Photos With Santa

Ready for those awesome Christmas Card photos to send out to your family, your coworkers, your mailman, neighbor you like, the neighbor you don't like, and anyone else on your list. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is gearing up for their Pet Photos With Santa event this Saturday from 10:30 am through 2 pm.

Here's some information from their Facebook Event.

Ho-ho-ho! Join the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Saturday, November 14th at the Shelter (800 Southwest Drive) from 10:30 am- 12 pm for our morning session or 12:30 pm- 2 pm for our afternoon session!! $25 will score you a professional photo of your pet with Santa as well as a polaroid keepsake, which will make the perfect Christmas gift for all of your friends and family! Get into the spirit of the season with this Pets with Santa event! We will see you on Saturday, November 14th!

The best part, you'll get your awesome pet photos to share and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter will get the fee to help out all their homeless pets. They do such a great service for the community and they work so hard to take care of these animals, it's awesome to help support them with events like this. Especially the self-serving kind where you can show off your pet more.

As always, if you're interested in checking out a new furry friend to add to your family, make sure you contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. They have tons of animals to check out and would love to go home with you.