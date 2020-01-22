As of about 3:30 this morning, officers with the Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Laramie County Sheriff's Department were searching the area near Home Depot in Cheyenne for suspect (s) involved in a high-speed chase out of Colorado.

That is according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

The vehicle used by the suspect(s) had been found just north of the Days Inn. Anyone with information on the chase was being asked to call CPD dispatch at 637-6525. We will report further details on this story as they become available.