Cheyenne Baseball/Softball Fields Open Today, With Guidelines
City of Cheyenne baseball and softball fields reopen today, under the rule in place through the Laramie County Health plans and statewide public orders.
According to a news release from the city, the fields will be open for practice only starting today. Field reservations will be implemented starting on Wednesday, May 13.
Baseball/Softball Field Guidelines & Signature Form
The following rules are in place, according to the release:
- All City-owned athletic fields will open (for practices only) May 9, 2020 on a first- come, first serve basis through May 12, 2020.
- Field reservations will begin at 8:00 am on May 13, 2020. Field requests should be emailed to bhooper@cheyennecity.org. Field requests will be taken in order received and confirmed via email.
- Prior to using City owned fields, teams are required to sign and return the Field Guideline form found in the hyperlink above as well as the required insurance.
- No night practices will take place at this time.
- Restrooms at baseball/softball complexes to remain closed at this time.