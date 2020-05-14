Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities Lobby to Reopen Monday

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will reopen its lobby to customers on Monday, May 18, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

The hours and days of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until May 29, and will return to normal on June 1.

BOPU spokeswoman Dena Egenhoff says the Board is providing the following services in response to the changing conditions with COVID-19:

CUSTOMER SERVICES AND PAYMENT

Entering the Board’s lobby, we ask our customer for the following support during COVID-19: Encouraged to wear face coverings in public buildings. Maintain at least six (6) feet of social distancing, please use the social distancing guidelines as marked within the lobby to assist with social distancing protocols. The Board’s goal is to have no more than four (4) people in the lobby at a single time. If there are more than four (4) people in the lobby, please wait outside or in your vehicle until a customer leaves the lobby. Public restrooms will be closed. Use the hand sanitizer station before and after visiting the lobby. If possible, please have family members stay in the vehicle. Do not visit if: You have recently experienced symptoms of COVID-19. You have recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19. You have traveled to an area experiencing widespread community transmission of COVID-19. Avoid paper exchanges, such as cash or checks, when possible. There are multiple payment options available, visit www.cheyennecity.org/1917/Payment-Methods to learn more, including: A secure drop box located at 2416 Snyder Ave. Account information is needed for processing and envelopes are available at the drop box. Sign-up for automatic bank drafts. Pay by phone at 307-637-6460. Mail Pay online

AFFORDABILITY RESOURCES: Forward Greater Cheyenne, the City of Cheyenne and Jonah Bank have partnered to provide critical support for our community. Learn more about the program at www.forwardgreatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19.

CONTINUED SERVICES

OPERATIONS: The Board has plans in place to ensure operations and services continue as usual.

DRINKING WATER: Safe, reliable drinking water is the Board’s top priority. The City’s drinking water is consistently monitored and continues to be safe for resident’s use.

CONSTRUCTION: Construction projects are critical for providing essential water and sewer services and will move forward as scheduled. Construction crews are following CDC guidelines for safe social distancing and good hygiene.

SERVICE ISSUES: Crews will continue to respond to water main breaks, sewer back-up and other service-related issues. Response times may be delayed. For water and sewer related emergencies, please call 307-637-6471.

TOURS: Tours of the watershed, water treatment and water reclamation plants have been suspended until further notice.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Water and Sewer Customer Service: 307-637-6460

Emergency Water and Sewer Service: 307-637-6471

Water and Sewer Maintenance: 307-637-6471

Trash Service: 307-637-6440

Stay up-to-date with the Board’s operations by following us @ CityOfCheyenne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

