Cheyenne BOPU: Crews Are Enforcing Watering Rules

Dena Egenhoff

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is reminding people about the summer water rules in Cheyenne after board crews reported seeing both people and businesses breaking the rules.

In a news release, the BOPU reminded Cheyenne residents that watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited. BOPU customers can water lawns up to three days a week in the mornings or evenings. The release also reminds people of the following summer watering rules:

''Washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, if customers use a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle and/or buckets. Washing hard surfaces such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except for safety, health or construction reasons.

Gardens and flowers may be watered any morning or evening. From May 1 to September 1, gardens and flowers must be watered before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

Customers wanting to water daily to establish new sod or seed must obtain a free watering permit and amend soils. Applications take only a few minutes to complete and are available online at

https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Your-Water/Water-Conservation/New-Sod-or-Seed-Permit."

Because of the reports of people and businesses not following the rules, board crews will be looking for violators. The release says a first violation will result in a warning, and a second violation may result in fines being added to the water bill.