Cheyenne BOPU Issues Credit Card Scam Warning

Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities says someone pretending to be a BOPU employee has apparently been using stolen credit card information in an attempt to steal money from BOPU customers.

According to a BOPU release issued on Wednesday morning, several customers have reported small denied credit card charges. The agency says it does not keep records of credit card numbers and that all credit card payments to the BOPU are handled by a third-party vendor. Some of the intended victims have never used a credit card to pay a BOPU bill, according to a release.

The board is urging people to be vigilant by checking their credit card statements and working with their credit-card providers to resolve any questionable charges.