Cheyenne BOPU Lobby Closes After Positive COVID-19 Test
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities' main lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. is closed until further notice following a positive COVID-19 test for a person who had been in the lobby.
The closure will allow for contact tracing to be conducted and for the viral incubation period to pass. BOPU customer service call-in hours will also be limited to the time period between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays until further notice. people with water or sewer emergencies can call 307-637-6471 around the clock.
With the lobby closed the BOPU is reminding people of several other ways to pay their bills. They include:
- A secure drop box located at 2416 Snyder Ave. Account information is needed for processing and envelopes are available at the dropbox.
- Sign-up for automatic bank drafts.
- Pay by phone at 307-637-6460 from 10 am to 2:00 pm.
- Pay online
Enter your number to get our free mobile app