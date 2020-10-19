Cheyenne BOPU Lobby Closes After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities' main lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. is closed until further notice following a positive COVID-19 test for a person who had been in the lobby.

The closure will allow for contact tracing to be conducted and for the viral incubation period to pass. BOPU customer service call-in hours will also be limited to the time period between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays until further notice. people with water or sewer emergencies can call 307-637-6471 around the clock.

With the lobby closed the BOPU is reminding people of several other ways to pay their bills. They include:

A secure drop box located at 2416 Snyder Ave. Account information is needed for processing and envelopes are available at the dropbox.

Sign-up for automatic bank drafts.

Pay by phone at 307-637-6460 from 10 am to 2:00 pm.

Mail

Pay online