Cheyenne BOPU Offers GIS Water, Sewer System Viewer

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU] is announcing what it calls ''a cutting edge GIS web mapping tool."

The Municipal Utilities System Viewer will be available to business partners "in the board's development, planning, engineering and/or capital improvement," according to a BOPU news release which was issued on Wednesday morning.

You can access the application process here.

