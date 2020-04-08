Cheyenne BOPU Offers GIS Water, Sewer System Viewer
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU] is announcing what it calls ''a cutting edge GIS web mapping tool."
The Municipal Utilities System Viewer will be available to business partners "in the board's development, planning, engineering and/or capital improvement," according to a BOPU news release which was issued on Wednesday morning.
You can access the application process here.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
15 Wyoming Related Question Asked on ‘Jeopardy!’