Cheyenne BOPU Warns About Phony Employee Scam

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU] says someone is pretending to be a Cheyenne water and sewer department employee as a way to get credit card information over the phone.

That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, the caller contacts prospective victims and tells them they are delinquent on their water bill and that the credit card information is needed to resolve the issue.

Anyone who receives such a call is being asked to hang up immediately and call the BOPU at 637-6460.