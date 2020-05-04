Cheyenne Business Asks For Public Help In Finding Stolen UTV

Cheyenne Motorsports is asking people to be on the lookout for a UTV that was stolen from their business on the night of April 30-May 1.

According to a post on the Cheyenne Motorsports Facebook page, the UTV is a Kawasaki Teryx 4. Store owner Nick Dodgson is well known for being active in charitable causes in Cheyenne and also hosts the ''KARGAB'' program on Saturdays from 9-11 am on AM 650, KGAB.

Anyone with information on the UTV is being asked to call the Cheyenne Police Department or Cheyenne Motorsports.