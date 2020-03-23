Cheyenne Business Survey, Resources Available On COVID-19 Page

Cheyenne-area residents can access the latest COVID-19 related information at www.cheyennecity.org/COVID-19.

The page includes information on the virus, health precautions, resources and updates as they become available. Among other features, people can access a COVID-19 Hub, which includes interactive maps and details on school closures, testing site locations, a community impact dashboard, and more.

You can go directly to the COVID-19 Hub at https//covid19-clcisc-hub.arcgis.com. A survey for local businesses is also available at the COVID-19 Hub.