Cheyenne Business To Honor Laramie County Law Enforcement

Seneca Riggins, Townsquare Media

A tire and auto business has announced plans to honor several Laramie County County law enforcement agencies on ''National Thank A Police Officer" day on Sept. 19.

Fat Boys Tire and Auto will be saluting the Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and Laramie County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

People will be invited to sign a thank you card that will be presented to each of the law enforcement agencies. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fat Boys Truck Center at 2203 East Allison Road in Cheyenne

Fat Boys Tire will also be serving free lunch and selling t-shirts at the family event to raise money for the Cheyenne Police Foundation.

There will be activities for kids and 3 Sisters Ice Cream Truck will be selling treats and donating the proceeds to the charity, which supports the Cheyenne Police Protective Association.

In the words of the release:

"Here in Laramie County, our police officers, deputies, and troopers serve and protect our communities every day," Fat Boys owner and President Kirk Lenhardt said. "This event is our chance to celebrate our hometown heroes and thank them for putting their lives on the line for us."'

Fat Boys Tire is a family-owned business and has been open in Cheyenne since 1967. They have two Cheyenne locations, as well as stores in Laramie, Scottsbluff, and Wheatland. You can learn more about National Thank a Police Officer Day at the Fat Boys Tires Facebook page or Fatboystires.com.



