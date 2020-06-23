Cheyenne Can Watch Movies in a Theater Again

As part of the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, movie theaters in Wyoming were among the public gathering places that have been shut down for the last few months. Now, as the world adjusts to the new reality, some theaters are reopening.

The Capitol Cinema 12 in Cheyenne and the Studio City UW in Laramie reopened on June 19. Until the new movie pipeline is primed and pumping out new films, the theaters are showing a slate of classic movies. You can see the line-up and showtimes on their website.

WyoMovies, the company that operates the Capitol Cinema 12 and Studio City UW, says they have implemented health and safety protocols for the theater experience.

A seat gap will be employed between groups to maintain social distancing. No more than six persons may sit in a single group. Families of seven or eight persons may sit in one group, but must make arrangements with management prior to their visit.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks. Disposable masks will be available at no charge.

All employees will be wearing masks and have a health screening prior to each shift.

They ask that if you are not feeling well that you stay home.

Rain checks are available if you have already purchased tickets and decide you are not well enough.

They have started what they call the Clean Freak Squad who will be cleaning the theaters and all public spaces.

Hand sanitizer stations will be provided and everyone is reminded to maintain physical distancing protocols.

The AMC CLASSIC Frontier 9 theaters in the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne have not reopened (as of June 23). AMC says that they will begin the process of opening theaters on July 15.