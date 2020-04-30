Cheyenne Cancels June Fridays on the Plaza Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Out of an abundance of caution, all Fridays on the Plaza concerts scheduled for June have been cancelled, the City of Cheyenne announced Thursday.

"The difficult decision was made to follow in lockstep with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and statewide public health orders as it relates to public gatherings," city spokesman Michael Skinner said in a statement.

"(We) will continuously monitor any updates to statewide public health orders and CDC recommendations to reevaluate Fridays on the Plaza events for the months of July and August," he added.

Skinner says the city looks forward to resuming the free music series when it's safe and appropriate for the community to come together again.

