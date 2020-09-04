Cheyenne Car Show to Benefit Local Charities

"Cars, Guitars, and Cigars - Under the Stars" is a new classic car show that will roll into Cheyenne on Saturday, September 12th. The show for all types of car enthusiasts will benefit three local charities.

The event will raise funds for Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise, and Safe House. The event will be put on by volunteers through the efforts of AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211, all while following social distance guidelines. Organizers of the event are hoping to make it the premier charity classic car show in the Tri-state region, according to a press release.

Cars, Guitars, and Cigars will take place at The Greek Ponderosa Car Corral at 10013 Wayne Rd in Cheyenne. Participants in the car show are welcome to bring their cars from noon to 3 p.m. The event will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The private event will require pre-paid car applications for participants as well as guest tickets. Guest entry cover is $100 per person and gives you access to the full grounds including car show, entertainment, cigars, food and beverage. The entertainment includes two live bands: Mr. Byrd & the Perfect Strangers, and The Change Agents. The food and beverage available for the event will be beef tri-tip, chicken, sides, as well as both alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, and cigars will all be available for all those who purchase tickets.

The fundraising event will also feature a chance to win a 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycle, “Mr. Clean”. The tickets for your chance to win are $25 each and there will only be 1,500 tickets sold for the drawing. Tickets are available for purchase at Cheyenne Motorsports, as well as the featured Cheyenne charities for the event with all proceeds going to the aforementioned charities.

For those wanting to enter their car into the show, it'll be $100 to enter up to two cars which also includes picture, dash placard, gift bag, event shirt, entertainment, cigars, food & beverage, and a $50 discount for significant other (must be 21 or older to attend).

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at the link provided here or through the AHEPA website. For more info on the event, you can visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/ccgunderthestars.