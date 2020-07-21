Cheyenne Cell Phone Store Giving Away Free Backpacks

As part of its Backpack to School program, Cellular Plus at 300 E. Lincolnway in Cheyenne will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies this Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim one. A limited number are available and they will be distributed while supplies last.

To ensure everyone is safe, team members who are handing out the backpacks will be wearing masks and gloves and will be following social distancing guidelines.

"Although we are not sure what the school year will look like, we know there will be learning taking place and kids will need school supplies," said President Adam Kimmet.

"We would like to help make it a little easier for families to afford these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident," he added.

If you would like to help as well, the store is accepting donations and will distribute everything collected to local kids.

