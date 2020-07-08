Cheyenne Central Runner Trevor Stephen Commits to UW

Cheyenne Central distance runner Trevor Stephen has signed with the Wyoming Cowboy cross country and track teams. Stephen ran the race of his life to win the 4A state championship in cross country in 2019, with a time of 16.26.9 in Afton. He has made substantial improvement considering that he finished 44th at the state cross country meet as a sophomore and 15th as a junior.

In track, Stephen had a strong state indoor meet taking 3rd in the 1600 meters and 4th in the 800. On the outdoor side in 2019, He was 8th in the 800 and 9th in the 1600. Stephen also ran on Central's 4x800 meter relay team that took 4th.

